Nigeria/Egypt: Eagles Will Not Underrate Any Opponent in Egypt, Says Amapakabo

Super Eagles Assistant coach, Imama Amapakabo says Nigeria will not underestimate any team at the 2019 Nations Cup scheduled for Egypt in July.

Nigeria is returning to the competition after missing the last two editions and the former Enugu Rangers' coach believes the team has all it takes to succeed in Egypt.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday on Super Eagles Group B, which also has Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi, Amapakabo described the group as tough, saying most lowly rated teams in African competitions always want to flex muscles with the bigger teams.

He wondered why some Nigerians think the Super Eagles are in an easy group forgetting the other teams defeated some countries to qualify for the competition.

The national U-23 manager also emphasised that the 24-team format that would debut at this year's Nations Cup has helped to raise the standard of African football, stressing that all games in the championship would be tough and interesting to watch.

"None of the countries that qualified for the 2019 Nations Cup is a push over.

"The group games would be tough for Eagles based on the fact that all the teams would fight hard to beat the Nigeria owing to its past record in the championship.

"It is difficult to battle teams that are not well known and have nothing to lose. These teams also have stars that will want to make their mark in the AFCON," he said.

Amapakabo promised that the Eagles' technical crew would work hard to raise a quality team for the AFCON, saying, "The friendly matches lined up before the competition will help us.

"We will play two friendlies before moving to Egypt for the championship."