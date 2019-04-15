Nigeria: Officers Involved in Ajegunle Shooting Spree Arrested, Inspector Declared Wanted

For the umpteenth time, trigger-happy policemen attached to the Lagos State police command shot two persons at the weekend. The shooting, which many described as unwarranted, has sent shivers down the spines of residents of the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the immediate arrest and detention of the police officers suspected to be involved in the shooting of 20-year-old Ada Ifeanyi, and Emmanuel Akomafuwa, 32, on Saturday morning. The duo are residents of No. 52, Babatunde Street, Olodi Apapa, and Akpiri Street, Olodi Apapa.

The victims were rushed to hospital after the shooting and Ada Ifeanyi was confirmed dead while Emmanuel Akomafuwa is currently in critical condition receiving treatment from the injury he sustained as a result of the shooting.

According to police spokesman, Bala Elkana, "members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting are from Trinity Police Station and are currently facing internal disciplinary proceedings at the Command Headquarters Ikeja. Their rifles have been retrieved for forensic analysis by ballisticians. If found wanting, they will be prosecuted in conventional court for murder.

"The policemen arrested are Inspector Adamu Usman, Sergeant Adeyeye Adeoye, Sergeant Kashim Tijani, Sergeant Lucky Akigbe and Sergeant Paul Adeoye, while Inspector Dania Ojo, who escaped immediately after the shooting incident is declared wanted by the command.

"Lagos police command condemn in total these senseless killings of unarmed civilians by few 'bad eggs ' in the command, who are bent on denting the image and reputation of the police force. The command will not relent in its efforts in ridding the force of these criminal elements," he said.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have asked the Federal Government to begin the overhaul of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and make examples of the officials involved in the killing of Ifeanyi and her boyfriend, Emmanuel, on their way from the club, barely two weeks after Kolade Johnson was killed at a football viewing centre in Lagos.

Reacting to the incident, Senator Shehu Sani, said: "When bandits and kidnappers strike, you see it with your 'Koro koro' eyes; when our security men strike back, you have to read it in a press statement to know. Extra judicial killings by security forces is a global menace. However, in our society, when it happens, it must take public outrage, protest and hashtag campaigns before an action is taken against the perpetrators.

Activist, Deji Adeyanju, said: "When will all these senseless killings ever end? In our moment of anger, we must never take the laws into our hands no matter how attractive or tempted we become. In the recent past, the police have shown the desire to rid itself of bad eggs, therefore, I do not support calls for jungle justice of any kind."