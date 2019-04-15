Uganda: Buganda Mourns Nagginda's Father

Kampala — Buganda Kingdom is mourning the death of the queen's father, John Lutwaama Ssebugwaawo, who passed on at 81.

Ssebugwawo succumbed to heart failure and kidney complications on Friday, according to Buganda premier Charles Peter Mayiga, who made the official announcement on Saturday.

He had been admitted for a month at Uganda Heart Institute Mulago, where he was transferred from Nakasero Hospital.

"He has been hospitalised for more than a month in the Uganda Heart Institute and Nakasero Hospital suffering from kidney and heart complications," Mr Mayiga said.

He said the medical staff did their best but in vain. Ssebugwawo, a resident of Nkumba, is the father of Buganda queen Sylvia Nagginda. He leaves behind a widow, Ms Rebecca Nakintu, and children. He was known to be a businessman.

A senior member of Buganda Kingdom, who preferred not to be named, said between 1960 and 1970 Ssebugwawo stayed in London where on November 9, 1964, they had their first born Ms Nagginda.

Mr Mayiga said Ssebugwawo will be laid to rest tomorrow after a funeral service at Namirembe Cathedral at 11am today.

The deceased will be laid to rest at the family's ancestral site in Nkumba where his late father Nelson Nkalubo Ssebugwawo, who was a minister for treasury in Buganda Kingdom, is interred.

