Uganda Bans Chili Exports to EU

Kampala — The European Union (EU) has welcomed government's self-imposed ban on the export of chilies and substandard vegetables to Europe, saying it was beginning to spoil the market for Ugandan goods.

Speaking last week in Kampala, the EU head of delegation to Uganda Attilio Pacifici, said Uganda must "clean up its house" because unscrupulous traders are exporting substandard vegetables and chilies, which is hurting genuine exporters.

"There is a very big market for chilies in Europe. What is the use of sending chilies that have maggots? You are killing the market for both the country and the buyers in Europe," he said, adding that it is good government has halted the exports before EU could step in.

Mr Pacifici said Uganda must ensure goods that are exported meet standards.

"We are happy that the Agriculture Ministry realised this and put a self-imposed ban on the export of the horticulture," he said.

Meanwhile, the EU also donated Shs.86m to support the Maama Care Foundation a Bweyogerere-based food fortification company, which manufactures nutritious ready to eat food. According to Harish Bhuptani the Maama Care Foundation chairman, the factory which was commissioned last year, is a social enterprise manufacturing synthesised meals that mainly targets undernourished school children, breastfeeding mothers, refugees and communities facing acute malnutrition.

