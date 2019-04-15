Kenya: Wangechi Murder - Police Firm Up Case Against Naftali Kinuthia

The man who killed Ms Ivy Wangechi is expected to appear in court today in Eldoret as detectives continue to record statements from potential witnesses.

He was discharged from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital on Friday evening with police promising to take him to court on Monday after interrogation.

Mr Naftali Kinuthia, who brutally attacked Ms Wangechi last Tuesday morning killing her in front of the hospital, spent the weekend at an undisclosed location.

ARRAIGNMENT

Ms Wangechi's family said Sunday she would be buried on Thursday at their ancestral home in Mahiga, Nyeri County.

The family was addressing the media, for the first time since the incident happened, at their home at Thika's Makongeni Phase 10 estate where mourners are gathering daily for prayers and burial preparations.

"We want to believe that police are doing their best. The law must take its course. It's not for us as a family to dictate which way it should go, but the law is very clear on what happened," said Mr John King'ori, Ivy's uncle and the family spokesman .

MTRH Chief Executive Officer Wilson Aruasa confirmed Mr Kinuthia's discharge.

He had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he was severely beaten by members of the public after attacking Ms Wangechi.

Eldoret East Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Ali Kingi said the suspect would be interrogated before his arraignment.

Detectives had begun recording statements from colleagues of Ms Wangechi and passers-by as they prepared charges against him over the weekend.

Eldoret East OCPD Lucy Kananu on Friday said they were looking for those who could have information that could help in preparing the case against him.

FALSEHOODS

Moi University Dean School of Medicine Lukoye Atwoli called on the beefing up of security around the university.

Although he said they had not experienced such a brutal attack before, the professor said it was important for students and the university fraternity to feel safe.

Ivy's mother, Ms Winfred Waithera, described the period between when she received a phone call informing her of her daughter's death from the university and yesterday as darkest period of her entire life.

"Since that time to date, life looks like one blur of darkness. I cannot visualise how tomorrow will be without my sweet Ivy who had turned into my mentor and caretaker," she said.

She said her daughter was fond of showering her with gifts whenever she visited home from school. "Even when I went to college after her death, her friends told me she had bought me some supplements that she was to bring for me over the Easter holiday," she said.

The family criticised some bloggers for allegedly spreading falsehoods against Ivy, which they said have caused the family much pain and distress.

Additional reporting by Mary Wambui.