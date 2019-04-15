Kenya: Gor Mahia Boss Blasts 'Mischievous' Players for Sharing Airport Photos

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has blamed the club's current predicament on a few 'troublemakers' within the team's playing unit.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News from Berkane, Morocco ahead of Sunday evening's Caf Confederation Cup clash against hosts RS Berkane, Rachier took issue with the said players whom he claimed uploaded photos of themselves sleeping on the floor at Doha International Airport.

A fuming Rachier referred to the said players as 'stupid' and 'mischievous'.

PROLONGED LAYOVER

"Everyone who has travelled here has endured layovers ranging from six to 10 hours," Rachier claimed.

"There is nothing we could do. I was caught up at the airport in Casablanca for eight hours. There are a few players posting stupid photos on WhatsApp, probably to destabilize the team. We will handle the situation after the match," he said.

Photos showing senior Gor Mahia players Francis Kahata and Philemon Otieno sleeping on the floor of the airport's waiting lobby, almost in a helpless mode, have elicited a passionate debate on social media.

ANGERED FANS

A section of the club's ardent fans are now blaming the club's management of failing to take care of the players' interest.

The Kenyan champions lost the home match 2-0 and need to win the return leg clash by three clear goals to stand a chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the continent's second tier club competition.

The match kicks off on Sunday night at 10pm (Kenyan time).