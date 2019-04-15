Zimbabwe: Public Free to File Complaints - ZRP

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has said members of the public are free to make complaints against any officers who are not performing their duties to expectation as outlined by the Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

This comes in the wake of reports that some people were being victimised by criminals at an undesignated pick-up point along Robert Mugabe Road near Roadport Bus Terminus.

Several people are reported to have lost their goods and cash to thieves, while others are being harassed by touts who operate near the area.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there were officers who were already on the ground and patrolling the area.

"Above all, there is also a police base at Roadport and we expect our officers to monitor and be on the ground, and take action against any person involved in any criminal activity," he said.

"If members of the public see that officers are not performing their duties, they are free to contact the officer commanding district or the officer commanding province and even the Commissioner-General of Police."

Asst Comm Nyathi said they also expected public service vehicles to pick up and drop passengers at designated pick-up points.

During the past few years, several people have been targeted by criminals while waiting for lifts at some undesignated pick-up points in and around the city.

Most of them were offered lifts by criminals before being robbed along the way.