Zimbabwe: Carry Your Cross, Ex-Minister Told

Former Health and Child Care Minister David Parirenyatwa's application for review was last week dismissed by a Harare magistrate.

Parirenyatwa is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he replaced National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) managing director Florence Nancy Sifeku with Newman Madzikwa.

Parirenyatwa appeared before magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo seeking leave to approach the High Court for review of the audio recordings because of irregularities in the transcript served by the State.

Parirenyatwa's lawyers described the audio as inaudible and the transcript was not consistent with the handwritten notes of the court proceedings.

Harare magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo dismissed the application and said it was made for purposes of delaying proceedings.

"What makes the application before this court more tenuous and frivolous is that a full record is available as maintained by the court," he said. "The only argument is the differences in the use of words or choice of words between the court and the defence.

"It is only guess work at this particular point as to what those differences are."

Mr Makomo said mere differences in what transpired cannot be a ground for seeking a review.

The matter was rolled over to today.