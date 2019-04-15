Zimbabwe: Masvingo Uhuru Preps Advanced

Preparations for the country's 39th Independence anniversary celebrations are almost complete in Masvingo, with nearly $10 000 having been raised so far.

Masvingo provincial administrator Mr Fungai Mbetsa, who chairs the celebrations' organising committee, said everything was now in place for the festivities whose main celebrations are set for Mucheke Stadium in the provincial capital on Thursday.

Mr Mbetsa said celebrations to mark the historic day will also be held at all the seven administrative districts in the province where guests will be treated to various forms of entertainment.

He said the celebrations will start with the staging of a Miss Independence Masvingo beauty contest that has already attracted a bevy of beauties from the province's seven districts.

Mr Mbetsa said Government chipped in with half of the money that has been raised so far.

"We have mobilised around $9 000 and Government gave us $5 000, while other well-wishers contributed various amounts," he said.

"The Parks and Wildlife Management Authority donated US$1 000 raised through the sale of an elephant trophy to a wildlife-related non-governmental organisation.

"We are happy with preparations so far."

Mr Mbetsa said Mucheke Stadium will be the citadel of the main celebrations in Masvingo, with the crowd expected to be treated to a cocktail of entertainment activities.

"We will have traditional dance groups among other activities that have been lined up to entertain people at Mucheke," he said.

"Our uniformed forces are currently rehearsing to entertain people who will throng Mucheke Stadium.

"It will be a big day with the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Ezra Chadzamira headlining proceedings in the province."

The celebrations come when Masvingo province is making strides to fully benefit from its natural resources, thanks to the devolution thrust by Government to make sure people at the grassroots have more say in the socio-economic trajectory of their areas.

Masvingo province also celebrates Independence Day this year at a time when the provincial leadership has been vigorously pushing for people in the province to benefit from water bodies scattered around to ensure food self-sufficiency in line with President Mnangagwa's vision to make Zimbabwe an upper middle income economy by 2030.