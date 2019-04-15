Botswana: Bisa, Bopsa Championships Today

Gaborone — About 2 500 athletes from across the country will compete in the Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) and Botswana Primary Schools Sport Association (BOPSA) athletics championships, which starts in Francistown today (April 15).

BISA spokesperson, Letsweletse Jonas said in an interview that 960 athletes, who are under 13 were from BOPSA, while 1 566 athletes were from BISA.He said 300 officials and 500 coaches would also be part of the three-day event, whose main objective is to unleash raw talent.

He said the championships would also give athletes from the two associations the opportunity to qualify for Confederation of Schools Sports Association of Southern Africa (COSASSA) Games.Jonas expressed confidence that the tournament would once again unearth new talent that would represent Botswana at different competitions.

Given the associations' mandate of identifying talent, he said they had been able unearth talent in the likes of Baboloki Thebe, Karabo Sibanda, Amantle Montsho among others.Meanwhile, some athletes who were to represent Botswana at the 2019 African U18 and U20 Athletics Championships in Abidjan could not make it due to lack of funds.The athletes will therefore be part of a team that would in the three-day event.

The athletes to watch at the event include amongst others Tebogo Letsile and Kutlo Timela; both running 100m and 200m races. In 400m there is Gaolebale Soulo while Phenyo Majama in 800m is the athlete to look out.

In the 300m, there is Onalethata Kganyarona and Tebogo Moepeng and Wedu Reuben inthe long and high jumps respectively.

In the ladies category, there is Baitshepise Kelapile and Winnie Sarefo in the 100m and 200m races respectively. Naledi Monthe, and Obakeng Kamberuka will line up in the 400m and Kemiso Tlotleng in 800m category.

