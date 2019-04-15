Zimbabwe: Brilliant Williams Steers Zimbabwe to Series Win

Sean Williams smashed an entertaining third century to steer Zimbabwe to a 131-run victory over United Arab Emirates and seal the four-match One Day International (ODI) series with a game to spare at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Bulawayo-born middle order batsman smashed his third career ODI century with his unbeaten 109 off 84 balls as Zimbabwe posted 307 for four in their 50 overs having been asked to bat, before restricting the visitors to 176 all out in 46.2 overs in their reply.

Williams, who smashed seven fours and three sixes, was involved in a fifth wicket partnership of 145 with stand-in captain Peter Moor (58 not-out) having arrived at the crease in the 22nd over following opener Solomon Mire's dismissal for 40.

In-form left handed batsman Craig Ervine also provided the foundation for Zimbabwe's big total with his second half century, although he will be disappointed not to have converted his 64 off 71 balls into a century.

In reply, UAE slumped to 15 for three after six overs before Chundangapoyil Rizwan (47) and Muhammad Usman (49) offered some resistance in the middle order.

However, their contributions were in vain, as an impressive bowling performance kept at bay an unlikely resurgence in the latter stages of the affair.

Ryan Burl, the 24-year old leg spinner was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers with impressive bowling figures of three for 31.

Allrounder Sikandar Raza (two for 44) and seamer Kyle Jarvis (two for 20) also combined to stifle the visitors 'run chase by making scoring difficult and taking wickets at regular intervals.

The win secured series victory with a game to spare, with the fourth and final bout scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the same venue.