Zimbabwe: Journalists Donate Sanitary Wear to Chikurubi Female Prison Inmates

Harare based journalists from different media houses Sunday donated packs of sanitary pads to Chikurubi Female Prison inmates.

The scribes made the donation as they took time to celebrate the birthday of one of their colleagues, Xolisani Ncube who turned 32 on Sunday.

Also part of the donation were laundry soap bars which were given to 16 mothers who are serving time with their minor children.

Heather Sibanda-Ncube, wife to Xolisani, also donated a sewing machine.

The blissful event saw journalists share lunch and the birthday cake with inmates.

Speaking at the event, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Deputy Officer Commanding, Assistant Commissioner Christmas Tawira commended the kind gesture saying it placed the country's newsmen in good light.

"Journalists have an opportunity to travel, meet and see different issues happening in and around the country and by donating sanitary pads to female prisoners, they had seen the need and wrote about it," said Tawira.

"They did not wait for someone to bring the pads but saw is fit to come and show through this gesture today to the world that beyond their pens, computers, cameras and microphones, there are also human beings.

"But what makes it so touching is that the sanitary wear donation has been done during a male journalist's birthday celebration."

On his part, Ncube said his wish was to make the celebration an annual event.

"Year in, year out we celebrate our birthdays with friends and colleagues, but this year I decided to come and celebrate with people who are serving time here at Chikurubi Female Prison," he said.

"Some of the female prisoners are here due to different and certain circumstances which were and are beyond their control.

"We are also here to socialise with the inmates so that when they finish serving time and re-integrate into society, it won't be difficult for us and others to accommodate them."

He added, "Everyone is a potential candidate for a prison and we must be brothers' keepers.

"I hope this is the beginning of an annual event."