15 April 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Vote Rigging Claims Mar MDC Mash East Election As Province Endorses Chamisa

Seven MDC districts failed to cast their votes in provincial elections at the weekend in voting marred by vote rigging allegations.

The election was held at Rudhaka Stadium in the tiny town of Marondera.

The election saw one Mutodza beating long standing provincial chair, Piniel Denga.

The new provincial executive immediately endorsed incumbent president, Nelson Chamisa as their candidate at the national congress to be held next month in Gweru.

Other nominated candidates were Tracy Mutinhiri, Morgen Komichi and Tendai Biti as co-vice presidents.

Tabitha Khumalo as national chairperson, Chalton Hwende was nominated for the position of secretary general and David Coltart for the treasurer general position.

Jacob Mafume was nominated for the spokesperson position with Luke Tamborinyoka as his deputy.

However, most district members were left disgruntled after failing to cast their votes.

They alleged they were side-lined in order not to vote for their preferred candidate, Denga for the provincial chairperson position.

