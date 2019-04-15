Zimbabwe: Econet Brand Ambassadors in Cyclone Donation Theft Storm

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica

Econet Wireless offices in Harare (file photo).

An Econet brand ambassador was dragged before a Mutare magistrates' court facing theft charges after he allegedly stole a T-shirt which was donated towards Cyclone Idai disaster victims.

Arnold Tatenda Muusha of Nyamuuru Dangamvura high density suburb pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe this past week.

He told court that he came from home wearing the t-shirt and security guards only suspected he had stolen it.

Mahwe said witnesses should be called to testify that the said t shirt belongs to Muusha.

Prosecutors told court that Muusha stole a t-shirt while repacking donations at Mutare Bottling Company on April 3.

He reportedly wore the stolen t-shirt under the Econet one he was wearing at the time.

As he was leaving the premises, he was stopped and searched by a security guard who noticed that a t-shirt underneath had been taken without permission.

After interrogation, Muusha failed to give a satisfactory explanation leading to his arrest.

The t-shirt worth RTGS$10 was recovered.

In a similar case, another Econet brand ambassador Wonderful Gumbukai (38) appeared before the same court facing charges of stealing three pencils donated to Cyclone Idai students.

He denied the charges, saying he wanted to return the pencils since he was still on duty.

However, the magistrate convicted him due to overwhelming evidence which was presented before the courts.

Gumbukai was remanded in custody awaiting sentence.