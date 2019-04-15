Namibia: Electoral Commission Ready for Ondangwa By-Elections - Mujoro

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro yesterday said the commission is ready to hold the Ondangwa by-election, which is scheduled for 15 June.

The by-election is meant to fill the position left by Elia Irimari, who was appointed Oshana regional governor last month.

The region had been without a governor for about four months after Clemens Kashuupulwa was appointed ambassador to Russia in November 2018.

Mujoro said 1 255 people registered for the by-election during the supplementary registration period from Wednesday to Friday last week.

The supplementary registration of voters was primarily aimed at registering individuals who had changed addresses, and those who lost their voters' cards.

Irimari became an Ondangwa urban constituency councillor in 2015, and had been serving in the management committee of the Oshana Regional Council since his appointment.

Prior to his appointment as councillor in 2015, Irimari was a school teacher, and was particularly known for his activities in the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso).

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Angeline Immanuel yesterday confirmed that she will stand as an independent candidate in the Ondangwa urban constituency.

Immanuel is a teacher by profession, and a former banker.

Other political parties, including Swapo and the PDM, told The Namibian yesterday that they were in the process of identifying and nominating candidates to represent them.

Rally for Democracy and Progress leader Mike Kavekotora said his party was still pondering on whether to contest or not.

"Considering that this year is a year of elections, we are still not sure whether it will be worth it or not to have a candidate. We are thinking about it," he added.

The nomination of candidates for the by-election officially starts on 19 April 2019.

The deadline for the submission of nominations from independent candidates is set for 4 May, while that for political parties is 6 May 2019.