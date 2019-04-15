Malawi: Chimulirenji Challenges DPP Critics

Mangochi — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential running mate, Everton Chimulirenji has challenged critics of the DPP and its leader President Prof. Peter Mutharika that he would go all the way to defend the presidency and government leadership until the critics are silenced.

Speaking on Thursday during a political rally he held at Mbwadzulu in Mangochi's Monkey Bay Constituency, he said no matter what the other contesting presidential candidates say, they will all be silenced through the ballot on May 21.

"We will go round the country and we are going to leave no stone unturned," said the DPP running mate, adding: "While others are busy insulting and talking ill about our president, we, in DPP, are preaching peace and development because that's what Malawians are looking for."

Chimulirenji described President Mutharika as the only suitable candidate to rule the country in the next five years because 'he is peace-loving and development conscious.'

He encouraged people in the district to vote for Mutharika on May 21, saying the President has the welfare of people of at heart as evidenced by various infrastructural developments in the district and some that are lined up to commence soon.

"For the past few years DPP has been in power, the face of Mangochi has changed with structures such as the Liwonde-Mangochi Road, Mlambe One-Stop Service Centre, Regional Immigration Offices, stadium, community technical college and many others: Who else can beat that record?" the running mate outlined.

Before the rally, Chimulirenji had whistle stop at Malembo Turn-off where he drummed support for the previously sitting Member of Parliament for Mangochi West, Geoffrey Mereka Chiwondo and two DPP shadow Councillors.

DPP candidate for Mangochi Monkey Bay, Ralph Jooma thanked the DPP-led government for various developments in the area, including, Monkey Bay Market and electricity that goes as far as Mvumba, Traditional Authority (TA) Nankumba's Headquarters.

He assured Chimulirenji that the people's token of 'appreciation' would be known on May 21 at the ballot.

Chimulirenji, who is DPP's National Campaign Director was accompanied by the party's National Organizing Secretary, Chimwemwe Chipungu, Director of Research, Mark Bottoman, National Deputy Director of Women, Victoria Kingstone, Director of Women for the Eastern Region, Eluby Kandeu and Chris Connex Muhuwa, Deputy Director of Youth.