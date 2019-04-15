Malawi: Chinese Government Donates to Cyclone Idai Survivors

Lilongwe — Chinese Government through Beijing Peaceland Foundation has donated 16 metric tonnes of maize flour to the government of Malawi in response to humanitarian assistance towards Cyclone Idai flood survivors.

Deputy Ambassador to the Chinese Embassy, Wang Xiusheng presented the donation to the Deputy Director in the Department of Disaster Management, Dyce Nkhoma on Friday at Capital Hill, Lilongwe.

Xiusheng said the Chinese government has acted swiftly after the country was declared a state of disaster.

He pointed out on the previous donation that the government of China presented to the government had declared the state of disaster in the country.

"The Chinese government sends their condolences to the bereaved families and sympathize with flood victims. We are actively responding to the country's state of disaster. So far we have donated K 300 million in cash terms and more than K 5 billion in form of humanitarian assistance," he said.

Xiusheng commended the Chinese community in Malawi for mobilizing resources in response to the flood victims in Malawi.

He said as a government, they would continue to provide these relief items to help in the recovery of the flood victims.

Deputy Director in the Department of Disaster Management, Dyce Nkhoma expressed his disappointment in people that are connecting the flood response to politics.

"Even if we did not have elections next month, the department would have still responded to the floods, and our response plan was planned for three months from March- May, as per the Malawian constitution when the country is declared a state of disaster," he said.

Nkhoma said the government would continue to support the flood victims even after the planned three months.

The Deputy Director said that the government is working on a recovery plan and budget that would help in refurbishing the destroyed areas.

Nkhoma thanked Beijing Peaceland Foundation and the government of China for the donation.

"The donation has come at an opportune time and the 16 metric tons of maize flour will be used as food aid to the flood victims," he said.

Beijing Peaceland Foundation is a Chinese Non-Governmental Organization that responds to disasters worldwide.