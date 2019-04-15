Botswana: Zapata Praises Rollers Winning Attitude

Lobatse — Township Rollers head coach, Rodolfo Zapata has praised his team's 'winning attitude' after beating Extension Gunners 1-0 in the Orange FA Cup round of last 16 on April 13 at Lobatse Sports Complex.

Zapata gave his players a pat on the back in a post-match interview.

"We played in a way that we should be playing. In these kinds of cup games, the most important thing is to win and I think we deserved to win. We had a winning attitude from the beginning. Gunners have an excellent coach, but I think we deserved to win," he said.

He said their tactics worked and also praised his players for working hard.

"In the second half, our key players showed the reason why they are some of the best players in this country.

We have to win every single game. I understand that the supporters want us to win (trophies) and I am working on that.

Don't forget that I took the team in the middle of the season, and sometimes it takes time to understand my philosophy. But the boys have responded positively. For me there is no pressure," said the Argentine.

Edwin Moalosi settled Rollers' nerves with a fine header from a cross by Segolame Boy in the 65th minute of the tightly contested encounter.

Gunners would, however, feel aggrieved after what appeared a legitimate goal by striker Lungisani Fanyana 10 minutes from the end of regulation time was ruled offside.

The two teams had a go at each other in the first half with Moalosi signaling Rollers' intentions by firing wide in the third minute after a neat combination with Lemponye Tshireletso.

Ogomoditswe Sitang twice missed the target by inches for the hosts, while Gunners goalkeeper Katlego Mbise saved a free-kick from Boy at the other end in the opening stages.

As the game progressed, Gunners midfielders Mosimanegape Ntwaetsile and Obonye Moswate took control of the engine room and started putting pressure on Rollers defence.Gunners strongly appealed for a penalty after Fanyana fell to the ground after he was tackled by two Rollers defenders as he prepared to pull the trigger in the 39th minute.

However, the referee instead cautioned Fanyana, though Mosha Gaolaolwe appeared to have clipped the striker.

Gunners continued applying pressure in the second half through Fanyana, Sitang, and youngster Brian 'Vuyo' Mankanku, but wayward shooting let them down.

Sensing danger, Zapata introduced veteran Joel Mogorosi and the nippy Kamogelo Matsabu midway through the second half and Rollers immediately scored. After a neat exchange of passes on the left wing,

Boy swung in a cross, which Mogorosi deftly flicked for Moalosi to head home.

Fanyana wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise a few minutes later by ballooning over the post after being sent clear by Mankanku.

However, the striker appeared to have made amends when he collected a pass from substitute Emmanuel Machinya and stroke the ball past goalkeeper Keeagile Kgosipula, only to be ruled offside.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>