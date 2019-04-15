Botswana: Women Team to Train in Slovakia

Gaborone — The senior women national football team will train in Slovakia as part of their preparations for the CAF women's Olympic qualifiying games.

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti said talks between BFA and Slovak Football Federation were at an advanced stage in order for the women team to jet off to Slovakia.

He said this during a signing of a cooperative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BFA and Slovak Football Federation on April 12.

He said the Slovak Federation Association was well equipped with some of the state of art training facilities and the technical ability that they were willing to avail to the national team in preparation for the upcoming fixtures.

He further applauded the senior women national team for kick-starting their Olympic qualifying campaign on a high note.

The team defied the odds by coming from a goal down and drew 2-2 with Namibia in the second leg of the CAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament to win 3-2 on aggregate, advancing to the next stage of the tournament where an uphill battle against South Africa is imminent.

Letshwiti also indicated that the MoU would also see the two football associations work together towards the exchange of skills and football development primarily at grassroots level.

He expressed optimism over the MoU signing saying it would go a long way in the development of grassroots talent in the country adding that the importance of training young players was essential for the future of the national team.

He attributed the drastic drop of the national team's performance to lack of youth development structures and proper succession plan adding that the wheels completely went off after the country's maiden African Nation's Cup qualification due to a lack of youth development structures.

Letshwiti stated that BFA had therefore established a robust youth development programme that required all stakeholders to come on board in order to ensure a sustainable football development in the country.

BFA chief executive officer, Mfolwe Mfolwe expressed delight over the MoU highlighting that the relationship between the two football authorities would go a long way in nurturing football development in the county.

He said the Slovak Football Federation had in the past assisted the BFA with P400 000, which was used to build change rooms and ablution blocks at the technical centre.

For his part, Slovak Football Federation secretary general, Jozef Kliment stated that the federation was eager to work hand in hand with BFA to further football development.

He indicated that football development was not only monetary based but a lot needed to be done in terms of skills sharing and technical awareness building.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>