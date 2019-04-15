Kenya: Cuban Doctors Evacuated From Wajir and Garissa

The Government of Kenya has evacuated Cuban doctors attached to Wajir and Garissa Counties after the abduction of their colleagues in Mandera on April 12.

Assel Herera Correa (General Physician) and Landy Rodriguez (Surgeon) were abducted by armed assailants who ambushed and blocked the vehicle ferrying them to work.

One of the Police officer guarding the medics was killed instantly while the another one escaped with injuries.

ABDUCTION

It was the second abduction of foreigners in five months by a suspected Al-Shabaab militia who are linked to the Al Qaeda terror group.

Wajir and Garissa administration was directed to evacuate the Cuban doctors to Nairobi following a national security advisory.

Garissa OCPD Aaron Morasae disclosed that the team from Garissa left on Saturday morning, and it was not clear when they would resume work.

On Friday, Mandera Governor Ali Roba condemned the attack and appealed to the elders to initiate talks with their counterparts in Bulahawa and ensure that the two return to Kenya safely.

NEGOTIATIONS

"We appeal to the security agencies to do whatever it takes to save the lives of our Cuban doctors and bring them back from captivity. I send my condolences to the family of the departed officer," Roba said.

Mandera elders left for Somalia on Friday to negotiate with their counterparts the release of the two doctors.

Elders of the Somali community are highly regarded and have the ability to resolve dangerous and sometimes complex issues.