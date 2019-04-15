Sudan: Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Troika Acknowledge Sudan's Transitional Military Council

Abu Dhabi / Ryadh / London / Oslo / Washington — The reaction of the international community to events of the past days in Sudan has been positive, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia acknowledging the Transitional Military Council. The Troika countries (the UK, Norway, and the USA), congratulated the people of Sudan, and urge "an orderly transition to civilian rule leading to elections in a reasonable time frame".

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the new head of Sudan's Transitional Military Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah Burhan, Emirates state news agency (WAM) reports.

"President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed to communicate with Sudan's transitional military council to explore the prospects of accelerating aid for the brotherly people of Sudan."

Saudi aid

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Arabia's King Salman, has reportedly ordered an unspecified package of aid for Sudan that includes petroleum products, wheat, and medicine.

Sudan has suffered from chronic shortages of fuel, bread, and medicines across the country. An ailing economy, hyperinflation, and a shortage of hard cash has caused much of Sudan's commerce to grind to a halt, and imported goods have become prohibitively expensive.

It was these shortages that led to the eruption of public anger in December 2018 that led to mass protests across the country that culminated in the overthrow of President Omar Al Bashir in a coup by the Sudanese military on April 11.

Troika

In a joint statement today, the Troika countries (the UK, Norway, and the USA), congratulated the people of Sudan for the overthrow on President Omar Al Bashir, and urge the Transitional Military Council and other parties to open dialogue for an orderly transition to civilian rule leading to elections in a reasonable time frame.

"On April 11, the brave people of Sudan through their determined and principled call for change removed a President who had headed a brutal regime for 30 years. A new Transitional Military Council was formed on April 13, after the people decisively rejected the initial military leadership who had a close association with the former regime. The new leader of the Transitional Military Council has pledged to turn over power to a civilian government. However, at this point, the constitution is suspended and parliament dissolved. To date, the legitimate change that the Sudanese people are demanding has not been achieved. It is vital that the authorities listen to the calls from the Sudanese people. Most pressingly, the continuing peaceful protests must not be met with violence from any quarter. Sudan needs an orderly transition to civilian rule leading to elections in a reasonable time frame.

'Sudan needs an orderly transition to civilian rule leading to elections in a reasonable time frame' - Troika

It is time for the Transitional Military Council and all other parties to enter into an inclusive dialogue to affect a transition to civilian rule. This must be done credibly and swiftly, with protest leaders, political opposition, civil society organizations, and all relevant elements of society, including women, who are willing to participate. We also call on the Transitional Military Council to meet the needs of all people of Sudan by ensuring humanitarian access to all areas of Sudan.

Sudan needs a political system that is inclusive, respectful of human rights and the rule of law, and supported by a sound constitutional basis. We call on the Transitional Military Council to take the steps necessary to build confidence with the people by adhering to its pledge to release all political prisoners. We condemn any acts of violence by legacy forces of the former regime, such as the Popular Defence Forces, the Popular Police Forces, and other militias. We urge Sudan's new leadership to take the steps necessary to build domestic and international support to help resolve Sudan's many pressing challenges."