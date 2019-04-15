14 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Parliament Debates National Security Situation

Somali parliamentarian will this morning question heads of security agencies on the security of the capital city, Mogadishu as well as the fight against al-Shabaab.

According to a statement by the Somali parliament, officials are wanted to have a detail of the circumstances behind the security laxity and how the agencies reacted.

Among those who will appear before the parliament includes Minister for Internal Security, Mohamed Abdukar Islow, Defense Minister, Hassan Mohamed Ali, Police Chief, Gen. Bashir Abdi Mohamed, Army chief, Gen. Dahir Elmi, and acting National Intelligence Chief, Fahad Yassin.

Sources also say Mogadishu mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman will also appear before the parliament to be grilled over Saturday protests in Mogadishu.

According to the statement by the House leadership, the media will not be allowed to today's sitting as the session will cover security issues.

