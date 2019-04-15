Somalia: President Farmajo Urges the Public to Refrain From Destructive Protests

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has called upon the citizens in the country to refrain from violent demonstrations.

The head of state was speaking during a meeting with the residents of Warta Nabada district on Saturday evening after the police allegedly shot dead rickshaw driver that prompted demonstrations in the city before putting to an end by the security agencies.

Farmajo said the government would not accept unauthorized protesters that threaten law and order.

"Your grievances must be expressed within the framework of the law and respect to the justice system in the country," the president said.

The president sent his condolences to the family of the victims while ordering the security agencies to bring the police officers responsible for the alleged shooting urgently before the court to face justice.

He also cautioned those he described as taking advantage of the situation to create chaos.

Meanwhile, Somali Police Force Commissioner, General Bashir Abdi Mohamed has confirmed the arrest of police commander responsible for the area in which the killing of rickshaw driver took place on Saturday.

General Bashir also said two security officers were also detained in connection for unnecessary clashes between two government forces in the capital on Saturday.

He was Speaking during a press conference to brief the media on the recent happenings in the Somali capital.