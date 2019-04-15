14 April 2019

Somalia: PM Meets U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary

The Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheire has held talks with David Norquist in Washington DC.

In a Twitter post, the ministry for Information said the two officials discussed means to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the ministry, the Prime Minister lauded the US government for its commitment to annihilate al-Shabaab and ISIS groups in Somalia.

"HassanAKhaire held talks with US Under Secretary for Defense and expressed immense gratitude for America's role in the war on terror and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation b/w the 2 nations in Somalia's security sector reform," the Twitter post reads.

The meeting comes on the heel of new offensives against al-Shabaab fighters in Southern Somalia.

Somali military-backed troops from African Union Mission In Somalia (AMISOM) have stepped up operations to liberate villages in Lower Shabelle region.

Since the beginning of this month, the forces recapture two villages from al-Shabaab.

The US government also gives Somali and AMISOM troops aerial bombardment support against al-Shabaab.

Latest US airstrike killed al-Shabaab fighters in Lower Shabelle region this week.

