South Africa: RIP Dr Carol Thomas - Warrior Woman, Mentor, Trailblazer, Leader, Scientist, Doctor and Friend

Dr Carol Ann Thomas, MBChB, FCOG, MMed (O&G), gynaecological specialist, advocate and innovator for women's health, has died, at the height of her professional career, of complications following a double lung transplant.

As the tributes pour in from devastated friends and patients, it's clear that the labels used to describe Dr Carol Ann Thomas, who died on 12 April 2019, are neither exaggerated nor clichéd: Role model, trailblazer, warrior woman, mentor, innovator, dynamic leader, mould-breaker, dynamo, brilliant scientist, compassionate doctor -- she was all these and more.

She was my gynaecologist. She was also my friend. She held these two things in perfect balance, demolishing the protocols used by many healthcare providers to distance themselves from their patients.

She entered into not only the joy of pregnancies and new babies, but the anxieties of infertility and premature deliveries and female cancers, the heartbreak of miscarriages and stillbirths. She was loving enough to care, and tough enough not to need to hide behind professional screens. Dozens of medical professionals around the country (and indeed the globe) who encountered her when they were interns or junior doctors still marvel at the example she set.

Funny, raunchy (many patients will remember her proclaiming...