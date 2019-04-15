14 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPLA Calls for Militant Engagement in Preparation of Local Elections

Zaire: The MPLA wants the commitment of the militants in the preparation of the municipal elections to dispute and overcome them in 2020.

This intention was expressed this Saturday by the first MPLA secretaries of the Province of Zaire and Moxico, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, and Gonçalves Muandumba, respectively.

The first secretary of the MPLA in the Province of Zaire, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, made public the desire when he spoke at the opening of the VI ordinary session of the committee that aimed at the election or confirmation of Hortêncio Nunes Gabriel as the second provincial secretary of the party.

"We expect greater dynamization and operationalization of the basic structures of the MPLA in this region in order to achieve the outlined political goals", said Pedro Makita Júlia, stressing the need for future councilors to be citizens truly dedicated to the common cause, from which it will define the profile of the MPLA candidates who will run in this process.

In his turn, the first provincial secretary of the MPLA in Moxico, Gonçalves Muandumba, called on Saturday in Luena, the involvement of the new JMPLA members in sensitizing the population to participate in mass in the municipal elections scheduled for 2020.

