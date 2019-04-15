South Africa: Ekow Duker Explores the Identity Challenges of Being Labelled a 'Yellowbone' in a Misogynist World

analysis

South African-based Author Ekow Duker discusses his latest novel 'Yellowbone', about a young woman, Karabo, navigating life as someone who is rarely seen as more than just a 'yellowbone' and the complicated relationship she has with her father.

Ekow Duker.

Ekow Duker is a data scientist from Ghana who has four novels under his belt. His latest offering, Yellowbone, looks at the father-daughter relationship between Karabo Bentil and her father, Teacher Bentil, and what happens when the "veneer that she's had around her father for her whole life is stripped away", says Duker.

The book took "about a year" to write and the research he did was mainly on two things: Violins and light-skinned women in South Africa.

For the violins, Duker met with a violinist and a violin-maker who taught him about the "stories and the fascinating history of violins."

In the book, Andre Potgieter is a talented violinist whose path becomes deeply tied to Karabo's.

The decision to focus on a light-skinned woman came after he saw a video of former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula speak about Karabo Mokoena, who was murdered by her partner, Sandile Mantsoe in 2017.

"I stumbled on a YouTube video by the then...