Sudan: Weekly Press Columns Digest

analysis

In his regular column that was published on Aljareedah daily newspaper of Sunday, Khalid Masa described as historic the anti-government protest of Saturday, admitting the difficulty of recounting the gathering which he said was unprecedented throughout the history of Sudan.

Masa said the rally, which was organized to commemorate April sixth 1985 upheaval that ousted Marshal Ja'afer Nimeiry in front of the armed forces general command, was noticeably led by young women in their decent dress chanting revolutionary slogans and uttering enthusiastic trills.

He resembled the rally to the crowds of millions of pilgrims at Arafat hill outside Mecca, Saudi Arabia, with the Sudanese demonstrators demanding change and freedom and soliciting support by the army as the latter did in 1964 and 1985 against dictators Ibrahim Abboud and Ja'afer Nimeiry respectively.

ALSUDAN ALYOUM online on Monday carried a column by Mohamed Abdulla praising Rwanda for the high spirit in which it remembered on Sunday the 25th anniversary of one of the world's large-scale genocide that claimed over 800,000 lives mostly from the minority Tutsi tribe while the perpetrators were mostly from the majority Hutu tribe.

The mass genocide erupted when late Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana, a Hutu, was killed in a plane crash with his tribe accusing the Tutsi of carrying out the incident.

The columnist noted that, while commemorating the painful incidents these days, all the people of Rwanda, according to its incumbent president in a speech he delivered on the occasion, now abhor and oppose all kinds of violence and continually pray to forget the incidents.

The Rwandan people, of all ethnicities and faiths, have now adopted a culture of tolerance and forgiveness and joined hands for development of their country which, according to Abdulla, has now become more advanced than nations which were in the past ahead of Rwanda.

The current political upheaval is a sign of good health, although we have woken late from a 30-trance which saw the establishment of empires of corruption that are difficult to be dismantled and instances of degeneration that require tremendous efforts to be remedied, said Amal Ahmed Tabidy in a column that was published by Al-Akhbar daily newspaper of Tuesday.

She advised the regime to respect the opinion of the majority of the Sudanese people who said their final word and she added: "What are you waiting for?" addressing the regime leaders.

The columnist said, if the authorities plan to pursue a policy of reconciliation, they should respect the opinion of others, criticizing a recent statement in which Vice President Osman Yusuf Kibir said those who reject dialogue with the regime are lacking in brains and logic and a defiant statement by Dr. Nafie that they "are ready for fighting", as if the regime is at war with the people.

She said dialogue with the regime proved useless, citing negotiations and agreements which, according to Tabidy, only resulted in splitting the other parties to splinter factions that have turned into lackeys begging for government positions.

Many sectors of the Sudanese people blame the National Congress Party for failure in running the affairs of the state in three decades due to ideological empowerment and allegiance in favor of qualifications and creating political and economic crises which has prompted the ongoing protests.

This remark was made by columnist Sumayah Sayyed in a column published by Alintibaha daily newspaper of Wednesday in which she indicated that President Omar al-Beshir on February 22 announced in a public speech a number of resolutions, including dissolution of the then national accord government which was responsible for the economic crisis.

Those resolutions also included one for postponement of the constitutional amendments, entrusted former North Kordofan Governor Ahmed Haroun (NCP) to assume his position as NCP chairman and his pledge to pose an equal distance from all parties, Sumayah said.

Many observers thought that this equal distance would lead to satisfactory solutions by participation of the political forces, including the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which has succeeded in moving the people into the street, the columnist said.

However, Sumayah noted that 45 days after that speech, Beshir revoked his equal distance pledge and chaired an NCP meeting calling upon it to launch another national dialogue initiative for overcoming the present circumstances.

Nonetheless, the opposition parties which are presently led by the Freedom and Change forces have now gone beyond the economic and political reform initiatives as well as demands for fighting corruption and disbanding the present government to a single demand for a comprehensive political change, the columnist said.

The NCP which has failed to rule the country over three decades, would not be able to find a way out of the current situation.

The (first) transitional military council has vowed not to hand hitherto President Omar al-Beshir over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for trial on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur in 2003/04.

This remark was made by famous columnist Zuhair al-Sarraj who has now reappeared on newspapers following about four years of a ban by the Sudanese security apparatus.

This position would place the Sudan in confrontation with the ICC which has conducted extensive investigation into the issue and found out that Beshir and 51 officials of his government were involved in those charges, and also against the United Nations Security Council which has originally referred the issue to the ICC, Sarraj said.

Instead of succumbing to the warrant of appearance before the ICC to prove that he was not involved in the charges, Beshir engaged in a campaign of attacking and personally insulting the ICC Prosecutor, the columnist said.

The government of deposed president Beshir, instead, conducted an investigation into the Darfur crimes and reached results similar to those of the ICC and held trials for low-ranking officials and individuals, something which prompted the international community into isolating the Sudan and imposing economic sanctions against it, Sarraj added.