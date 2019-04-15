15 April 2019

Nigeria: FCV Gladiators Camp Opens in Lagos

The much-anticipated FCV Gladiators Camp began yesterday at the University of Lagos Sports Complex with a train-the-trainers session.

The one-week exercise has a foremost coach from the English Premier League leading a group of tacticians to the Lagos leg of the clinic.

Part of the exercise holding in Lagos and Abuja is the Olympic Value Education Programme (OVEP), which will hold at Aduvie International School from April 21 to 26.

The camp, a brainchild of Dynaspro Promotion with Advanta Interactive in collaboration with United Kingdom (UK)-based FCV Academy, has special focus on football and education.

According to the Director of Dynaspro Promotion, Oluseyi Oyebode, the camp will afford participants opportunity to be acquainted with the modern trend in football.

"It is a great beginning. For the first time, we are having a foreign partner that is so keen on education and football, which has been the missing link in our sports development.

"That is why today, we have a lot of our ex-footballers and athletes suffering as they not able to manage the successes, not being able to manage their finances while making the money," he said.

Oyebode disclosed that there would be mentorship programmes for the participants, adding, "for the first time, we will have school coaches, coaches from the grassroots having FA certification.

That is the greatest value that you can think about, so that we can have the same orientation that an average British coach will have in working with in a youth academy. This will evolve and help development of football in Nigeria."

