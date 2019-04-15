14 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What the Manifestos Reveal About the Parties' Economic Policies (Part 1)

analysis By Reg Rumney

Unpacking the manifestos of the three main parties contesting the 2019 general elections - the EFF, DA and ANC - it is hard not to come away feeling a bit underwhelmed.

This is Part 1 of a three-part series.

You could probably have guessed that the EFF's economic policies are strongly interventionist, contradictory, and would soon lead the country to land in the unforgiving arms of the foreign financial rescue, in the form of the International Monetary Fund.

You might have guessed too that the DA's economic policies favour the free market and foreign investment, along with rolling back worker protection. And that the ANC's economic policy is hard to discern, as befits a party which does its best to please everyone, except that it is left-of-centre.

What you might not have guessed is that the DA seems to want to retain some aspects of government's empowerment programme, that the EFF scorns black empowerment but wants to incentivise women and youth empowerment, and that the ANC, along with the DA, wants broad empowerment of workers.

The EFF both agree on the need for policies that encourage the government and the private sector to buy local products.

All this and other...

