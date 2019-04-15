Tanzania: 2019 National May Day Tournament Attracts 25 Teams, Says Safari

TWENTY five teams have so far confirmed their participation in this year's National May Day Cup tournament, set to kick off on Tuesday in Mbeya.

Secretary General of May Day Cup Tournament Organising Committee, Award Safari said in a statement issued on Friday that preparations are on top gear for the event to start.

"Teams will battle it out in different sports disciplines including football, netball, tug of war, cycling race 21 km, half- marathon and traditional games like playing cards and bao," he said.

Safari said that football defending champion TANESCO are scheduled to confront hosts Mbeya Regional Secretary's Office (RAS Mbeya) in opening match at Sokoine Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

He said that there will also be netball clash between State House against Mbeya City Council at the same opening day. Safari named other participants institutions as National Audit Office (NAO), Mkwawa University (MUCE), Mbeya University of Science and Technology (MUST), Fire Brigade Unit-Dar es Salaam, Police Headquarters, Mbeya Referral Hospital and Mbarali District Council.

Others are Ileje District Council, Ocean Road Hospital, Tanzania Petroleum Development & Gas Corporation (TPDC), Tanzania Tobacco Processors Limited (TTPL), Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), North Mara Gold Mine (ACACIA), RAS Songwe and Dodoma City Council.

Also in the lists are Ministries of Works, Communications and Transport, Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Regional Administration and Local Government, Health, Community Development, Gender and Elderly and that of Lands Housing and Human Settlements Development.