Malawi: Tanzania Golfers Impress in Malawi Open

TANZANIA golfers put spirited fight to make flying start at the Malawi Ladies Golf Open Championship round one in Lilongwe on Friday.

Golfer Vicky Elias from the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf club of Dar es Salaam, was surprising first round one shot leader in the 54 holes event.

Lugalo Chairman, Michael Luwongo confirmed to the 'Sunday News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that Elias carded 86 gross to lead over 80 top golfers from four countries have turned up for the Open which is held at Lilongwe Golf Club.

According to tournament leaders board, Elias handicap 6 lead by a shot from closest challenger Zambian Carol Masisani who carded 87 gross to start at second in the what described as tough event.

National ladies team ace Angel Eaton, who is the event's top ranked from Lugalo is also in pole position after she carded 88 gross to stay third placed. She was playing off handicap 3.

Those who started in the top five include Zimbabwean duo Loice Chingono and Aulia Alfazema, who hit 89 and 92 gross respectively at fourth and fifth place respectively.

Tanzania entered four golfers in the tournament that brought together about 11 foreigners from Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Zambia and Ireland, who joined 69 hosts to make it 80 golfers taking part in the three-day tournament.

Other local golfers in Malawi are Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Sophia Viggo and her vice Anita Siwale. Luwongo was happy with first round results and hope they will bring title home in the end.

Malawi is hosting the tournament for the first time in 30 years, as Tanzania makes maiden appearance too. But so far the hosts have failed to utilise home ground advantage to win the competition.

Malawi's best performer in the championship is Regina Banda, who scored 98 gross.