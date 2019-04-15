Namibia: State House Deputy Director Ends Own Life

A deputy director at State House allegedly took his own life this morning, a few days after the presidency vowed to charge people responsible for illegally installing a N$1 million elevator at a house occupied by former vice president Nickey Iyambo.

Two people familiar with this matter said the official was involved in the installation of the elevator.

The Namibian cannot reveal the name of the official until it has been confirmed that the official's family has been informed. Confirmation from the police is also still being awaited.

The presidency announced on Friday that officials who illegally installed a N$1 million elevator at the state-owned house occupied by former vice president Nickey Iyambo will be charged. State House spokesperson Alfredo Hengari announced this in a media statement issued on Friday.

According to Hengari, "those implicated, whether in government or the private sector, will be prosecuted accordingly, and made to pay for this illegal expenditure".

He said senior officials in the presidency concluded that the elevator installation at the house was illegal.

The scheme was uncovered after it came to light that certain officials had illegally authorised the installation of the elevator at a cost of around N$1 million, Hengari said.