Sudan: Foreign Ministry Commends Positions of Sudan's Brothers and Friends

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its thanks and appreciation to all the brothers and friends of Sudan who expressed their solidarity, support and concern towards Sudan as it takes its first steps for a peaceful transition of power and democratic transformation that realize the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people and its rising forces.

The ministry said in a statement Sunday that the step taken by the Sudanese Armed Forces, supported by the rest of the regular forces at the dawn of Thursday, April 11, was a bias to the revolution of the Sudanese people for reaching freedom, justice and peace.

The Foreign Ministry indicated that the step came after explicit calls of the masses of people on the Armed Forces to intervene to end the political stalemate and the security and social crisis, which were experienced the country during the last period and threatened with decline of the country into an abyss of fighting and instability.

The statement pointed out that the Transitional Military Council has affirmed the full commitment to establish a just civil government and to hand over power to a civilian government formed by the people within a maximum period of two years, indicating that the role of the Transitional Military Council during this period would be limited to emphasizing the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, keeping security and maintaining peace, providing appropriate political climate for all components of society to build and form political parties and civil society organizations that will lead the peaceful transfer of power, as well as fostering dialogue among all the civil society spectrum.

The statement pointed out that the Transitional Military Council will represent the sovereignty of the state, besides formation of a civilian government that will be agreed upon by all, adding that the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council has stressed the firm commitment to enhance and promote human rights in accordance with international conventions and agreements ratified by the Sudan.

The Ministry reiterated Sudan's commitment to all the local, regional and international treaties, charters and agreements, and to maintain good neighborly relations and balanced international relations taking into account Sudan's supreme interests and the non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

The ministry has referred to the renewing of the declaration of a comprehensive cease-fire throughout the country and the call on all the gun holders to sit down and engage in dialogue to reach peace and peaceful coexistence based on new principles and standards.

The statement explained that the Foreign Ministry looks forward to the understanding and support of the international community for the sincere efforts of the Transitional Military Council and the Sudanese political and civil forces to achieve the wishes of the Sudanese people for a complete democratic transformation, building the state of institutions and achieving balanced and just development.

The Foreign Ministry has expressed its thanks and appreciation to the brothers and friends who have extended help to Sudan in response to the current economic crisis.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that it looks forward to effective economic cooperation from the international community that will allow Sudan to utilize its natural and economic resources and to be a pillar of food security regionally and internationally, and to contribute to the economic and social development in the African continent, adding that this also requires the implementation of the international commitment towards Sudan as a country emerging from conflict by exempting its debts and removing the obstacles that prevent it from receiving aid and funding from international institutions.