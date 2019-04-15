Sudan: Transitional Military Council Praises Behavior of Political Action Leaders

Khartoum — Chairman of the Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Omer Zainal-Abidin, has lauded every Sudanese in and out of Sudan who contributed to the process of change that took place in the country, praising the role of youths and women in this change.

During his meeting Sunday at the Friendship Hall with leaders of the political parties and forces, Lt. Gen. Zainal-Abidin has commended the civilized and responsible conduct of the leaders of political work in the country, referring to the peacefulness that characterized the people's activity and protests.

He stressed that members of the Transitional Military Council are not hankering for power, but their duty and responsibility towards maintaining security and stability in the country necessitated their response to the call for change.

He said that "Our motto in the Transitional Military Council is openness to everyone."

Lt. Gen. Zainal-Abidin has called on the political parties to avoid the intrigues and narrow partisan gains in order to move forward to realize the interests of the people of Sudan, stressing that the Council is fully prepared to open a dialogue with all parties and political forces to reach a safe and stable Sudan.

He emphasized that the country remained in a state of protests and sits in since December 19, 2018, a matter that urged the Armed Forces the armed forces to respond to the call for change and formation of a Higher Security Committee to cope with these developments so as to slip the country to the threats leading for chaos, indicating that the Armed Forces resorted to wisdom and responded to the call for change to meet the demands of protesters.