Sudan: OIC Supports Options of Sudanese People

Jeddah — The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has underlined that it watches closelythe current developments in Sudan, expressing its support to the choices of the Sudanese people and welcome all the decisions and regulations taken in this connection.

The OIC, in statement published Sunday by the Saudi News Agency, has called on all the Sudanese parties to continue the constructive dialogueto maintain peace in the country with the aim to realize the aspirations of the people of Sudan for the peaceful handling of power and realization of stability and social development.

The statement pointed out that the OIC hopes that the package of the Saudi assistances, announced by Saudi Arabia and some member states, will meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese people and supports its future options.