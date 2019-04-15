Sudan: Political Parties in Gezira Congratulate Revolution's Victory

Medani — The Sudanese National Front Party in Gezira state has congratulated the Sudanese people in general and the revolutionaries in particular on the Revolution victory.

The party has called on the Sudanese people for solidarity and to support of the Transitional Military Council until the country surpasses the current crisis.

The chairman of the Sudanese National Front Party in Gezira State, Al-Tayeb Mohamed, announced to SUNA his party's support to the Commander Gezira Military Area in his patriotic national mission as the governor to the state, calling on him to stand alongside the citizens and the control of the black market.

On his part, the leader of the Federal Umma Party in Gezira State, Esmat Hajo, has greeted the Transitional military Council, led by Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdul-Rahman Burhan, and the Sudanese people for their peaceful revolution and steadfastness that affirmed the high morale and awarenes of the Sudanese people for achieving change.