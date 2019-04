Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto female team conquered last Sunday, in Morocco, the 2019 edition of the African Cup Winner Clubs Cup in handball. after beating in the final another Angolan team, Petro de Luanda, by 28-16.

By the end of the first half, 1º de Agosto were winning 16-8.

This is 1º de Agosto's fourth African Cup Winner Clubs trophy, after winning the editions of 2015, 2016 and 2017.