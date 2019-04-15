Liberia: Sam Johnson Scores First Major League Soccer Goal

Liberian forward, Sam Johnson opened his scoring account recently in the Major League Soccer for Real Salt Lake FC.

Real Salt Lake managed to beat Orlando City FC 2-1 in March day sixth of the Major League Soccer at the Salt Lake City Stadium.

The 25-year-old fetched the opener for the Real Salt Lake with a stunning strike from a difficult angle to the left in the button left corner to give RSL the lead on the 17th minute, after a fantastic play through ball from Croatian midfielder Damir Kreilach who was awarded a free kick a minute before the a goal.

Sam Johnson came close to extending the advantage for Salt Lake, when he lavished his right footed shot from the right side of the box to miss an open chance for his side.

After that, there were no dangers or threats from either side, as the teams went into the rest room, with the home side 1-0, up into the halftime whistle.

Immediately after the restart, Croatian Midfielder Damir Kreilach, who was causing damages for Orlando City, doubled the score for Real Salt Lake with a cool finish in the 59th minute sending the home fans wide, before 33- year-old Portuguese international and former Manchester United and Valencia winger Luis Carlos Nani score a marvelous strike in the 81st minute to reduce the deficit to 2-1 for Orlando City and Salt Lake hang on to collect all three points in the remaining minutes of the game.

Sam Johnson did not last for the entire duration of the match but produced a sterling performance.

The former Valerenga forward was substituted in the 86th minute for 22-year-old USA -international Brooks Lennon.

The goal was the first for the Lone Star forward who joined Real salt Lake as a designated player from Norwegian Club Valerenga during the transfer Window.