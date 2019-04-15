Rwanda Cycling Cup to Begin Next Month

The fifth Rwanda Cycling Cup will get underway in May starting with the domestic season opener Memorial Lambert Byemayire, Times Sport has learned.

By press time Sunday, the starting date was yet to be determined.

Speaking to this publication on Sunday, Emmanuel Murenzi, the Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) permanent secretary, revealed that details of the championship will be announced by end of this week.

"We are in final preparations. In a week's time everything will be announced," said Murenzi.

As has been the case in its last four editions, the year-round series will end in December as Team Rwanda will be preparing for La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in January and Tour du Rwanda the following month.

Ferwacy is, according to Murenzi, still fixing dates and determining routes for each of the races, and is convinced this year's championship will be more thrilling than the previous editions.

"We are happy that Rwanda Cycling Cup improves year by year and hope this year will be even better than the past editions," he noted.

Besides Memorial Lambert Byemayire, Farmers Circuit, Race to Remember, the National Championships Road Race, Race for Culture, Kivu Race, Karongi Challenge, Central Challenge are some of the races comprising the championship.

Rwanda Cycling Cup attracts all local cycling clubs, and doesnot exclude to foreign-based Rwandan cyclists.

The 5th edition will test the cycling power and talent from riders seeking to dethrone two-time winner Gasore Hategeka in elite men's category, Eric Muhoza in junior men's category as well as Valentine Nzayisenga in the women's category.

Gasore, 32, became the first rider to win the coveted Rwanda Cycling Cup twice last year following his 2016 triumph. Jean Bosco Nsengimana won the inaugural edition in 2015, while Patrick Byukusenge claimed it in 2017.

Rwanda Cycling Cup was inaugurated in 2015, and has since kept Skol and Cogebanque as its main sponsors.

Meanwhile, the local cycling body has confirmed that Team Rwanda will not be able to take part in the upcoming Tour du Senegal 2019, which starts on April 21.

