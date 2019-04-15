Rwanda: Resuscitated Rwanda Women Side in Preps for Zone V Champs

After almost six years without a single official match, the women's senior national basketball team is back.

The local basketball governing body (Ferwaba) has confirmed that the team is set to compete in FIBA Africa Zone V championship among other international competitions this year.

The regional Zone V tournament is scheduled for June 25-30 in Kampala, Uganda.

Ferwaba last week appointed Moise Mutokambali as head coach. He is assisted by Jean Claude Muhirwa Rukundo. The team has been training at Amahoro Stadium since April 9.

Previously, Mutokambali coached the men's senior team for six years, since 2012, before being dismissed for poor performance in March 2018.

According to Charlotte Umugwaneza, the APR WBBC captain, the resuscitation of the national team will improve the level of women league. "When there is an active national team, everyone in the league works hard to be selected."

In the last four years, Ferwaba had put focus in the development of youth basketball where they started with Under-16 national team in 2016 before shining at Under-18 level last year.

Four players who were part of the U18 team last year, have been named on the provisional squad that is currently in training. They include; Hope Butera, Bella Murekatete, Joyeuse Sifa Ineza and Faustine Mwizerwa.

The U18 team won the regional Zone 5 showpiece last year, in Tanzania, and qualified for African championship where they finished in fourth position, in Mozambique.

Provisional squad:

Rosine Micomyiza, Faustine Mwizerwa, Odile Tetero, Laurance Imanizabayo, Ange Akimana, Cecile Nzaramba, Joselyne Munyaneza, Sifa Joyeuse Ineza, Nicole Urwibutso, Nadine Rutagengwa and Assouma Uwizeye.

Others are; Emerance Umuhoza, Blandine Munyambonera, Charlotte Umugwaneza, Leah Mushimiyimana, Jordan Odette Muhoza, Hope Butera and Bella Murekatete