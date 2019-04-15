Rwanda: Kigali Marriott Hotel Remembers 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi

On April 11 Kigali Marriott Hotel joined Rwandans across the country to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

In an event hosted at the hotel, the management, staff, government officials and other representatives participated in a candle-lit vigil to remember those that lost their lives.

During the commemoration, Ange Umurangamirwa, an employee at the hotel shared her testimony on how she survived the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Dr Agée Mugabe, a political expert, explained the effect of the 1994 atrocities on the country and the road to reconciliation.

Rex Nijhof, the General Manager of Marriott Rwanda, said that it is only by remembering that the country can build a brighter future.

The General Manager of Kigali Marriott Hotel sent a message of comfort to survivors and their children, recognising their efforts to try to rebuild their life through so much pain and difficult memories.

´On behalf of Marriott International we join all Rwandans to mourn more than a million people who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tusti." said Rex Nijhof.

He also recognised all the Rwandans who acted with courage and humanity that so many others had lacked, and emphasised the importance of remembering. "It is only by remembering that we can build a brighter future together," he said.

This year marks the 25th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi where over a million people lost their lives.