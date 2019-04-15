Ethiopia: USAID Administrator Mark Green and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump Meet With Women Business Owners in Ethiopia

Today, USAID Administrator Mark Green and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump met with businesswomen in the coffee industry at Dumerso Coffee in Addis Ababa to discuss opportunities and challenges women entrepreneurs face in Ethiopia. During the meeting, Ms. Trump expressed the United States' support for improving opportunities for women to start and grow their businesses in Ethiopia.

Ms. Trump announced a new award - through the Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative - for Azalech Coffee Roasting, Grinding and Packaging, owned by Azalech Tesfaye. The loan was made possible through a joint U.S.- and Swedish- funded loan guarantee program designed to increase access to finance for women entrepreneurs in Ethiopia. The delegation also participated in a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony.

Later, Administrator Green and Ms. Trump met with Sara Abera, the owner of Muya Ethiopia, a leading textile and handicrafts company and former USAID beneficiary. They were joined by Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Acting President and CEO David Bohigian. The delegation toured the Muya Ethiopia production facility, met with employees, and discussed the local business environment. Finally, Ms. Trump announced a new partnership between OPIC and Muya Ethiopia.

