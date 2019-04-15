Sudan: Transitional Military Council Issues Decree Relieving Lt. Gen. Ibn Auf and Lt. Gen. Abdul-Maarouf

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabashi Ibrahim, announced that the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Abdul-Rahman, has issued a number of decrees including the relieving for retirement the former of council's chairman, Lt. Gen. Ibn-Auf Mohamed Ahmed, and his deputy, Lt. Gen. Kamal Abdul-Maarouf, and re-formation of the Armed Forces Command and the command of the Police Forces.

He said that the Transitional Military Council has accepted the resignation of Salah Aballa from the position of the Chairman of the Security and Intelligence Service, and issued a decree appointing Lt. Gen. Abu-Bakr Mustafa as the Chairman of the Security and Intelligence Service.

He also announced that the Transitional Military Council has issued a decree to consider the reconsider the Public Order Law and to refer it once again to the council to take a decision about it.

Lt. Gen. Kabashi said that the council has issued a decree for receiving the offices of the National Congress and its assets.

He said that the Transitional Military Council issued a decree on formation of a committee to re-structure the Commission for Combating Corruption.

He said that the Military Council has decided continuity of arrest of figures of the regime who are suspected of corruption violations.

Lt. Gen. Kabashi pointed out that the Transitional Military Council has decided the immediate release of the national activists Hisham Mohamed Ali (Wad Galiba) and Mohamed Al-Hassan Mohamed Ali.

He announced that the Transitional Military Council has decided relieving Sudan Ambassador to the United State, Mohamed Atta Al-Moula, and Sudan Ambassador to Geneva, Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail.