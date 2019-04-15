Zimbabwe: Hail the NAMA 2019 Winners!

It was a night to remember at the National Arts Merit Awards at the Harare International Conference Centre when artistes were awarded in various categories for their outstanding works.

The music category, which usually attracts a lot of attention and feedback, had surprise winners this year.

In a category that involved all artistes, gospel singer Mai Patai made a mark when she was voted the best in the People's Choice category.

It is a good year for Mai Patai, who also became the first woman to be to make it into the top three of Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50.

Winning another accolade means the lady had a great potential with her album titled "Punish the Devil". She has indeed punished the devil with great success.

Rising dancehall singer Enzo Ishall proved why he is called the man of the moment when "Kanjiva" was voted the best song of the year.

Janet Manyowa continues to push the envelope in the gospel category. After many accolades in previous awards ceremonies, this time she bagged the Outstanding Female Musician of the Year while the Outstanding Male Musician Award went to "Nzenza" hitmaker Ex-Q.

In a year that appeared barren for many outstanding musicians, "Dzamutsana" from Jah Prayzah was voted the Video of the Year and credit went to its producer Vusa Hlatshayo aka Blaqs.

Below is the full list of winners:

SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet - Likhwa Ncube

- aka Likhwa okaNcube

Outstanding Comedian - Spoken Word

Learnmore Mwanyenyeka - aka Long John

LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Book

Gather the Children by Batsirai Chigama [Ntombekhaya Poetry]

Outstanding Children's Book

The City Girl by Elisha July and Tendai K. Rudanda [Pass-Point Publishers]

Outstanding Fiction

Mazai Emheni by Daniel Mutendi [DanTs Media Publishing]

THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Teddy Mangawa in Ukama

Outstanding Actress

Qeqeshiwe M'thembo in The Hostel

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Ukama by Savanna Trust

Outstanding Director

Lloyd Nyikadzino for Zandezi

DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Vein N. Alfazema in Black Sheep

Outstanding Male Dancer

Martin Chabuka in 100% Afro

Outstanding Dance Group

Real Flex Dance Group directed by Martin Chabuka

Outstanding Choreographer

Macintosh Jerahuni & Chaleen Chimara - Iwe Neni Tinebasa

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

The Demolition by John Kotze

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

Zvirimudombo by Shelton Mubayi

Outstanding Mix Media Work

The Watchman and the Fence by Greg Shaw

Outstanding Exhibition

The Grotesque by Allan Sibanda and Talent Kabadza

FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Eddie Sandifolo as Clive in Bhachi

Special Mention

Admire Kuzhangaira - in Death and Other Complications

Outstanding Actress

Tendaishe Chitima as Anesu in Cook-Off

Outstanding Music Video

Dzamutsana produced by Vusa Hlatshayo aka Blaqs

Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)

Kuchina The Genesis directed by Blessing Gatsi

Special Mention

Gaza directed by Ben Mahaka

Outstanding Screen Production - Short Film

Bhachi directed by Shupai Kamunyaru

Outstanding Screen Production - Full-Length Film

Cook-Off directed by Thomas Brickhill

MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist - Print

Fred Zindi - The Standard

Outstanding Journalist - Television

Patience Nyagato from ZBC TV

Outstanding Journalist - Radio

Babongile Sikhonjwa, aka uMrifiti - Sky Metro FM

Outstanding Online Media

Capitalk

MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Female Musician

Janet Manyowa

Outstanding Male Musician

Enoch Munhenga aka Ex-Q

Outstanding Album

Tseu Tseu by Enock Munhenga

aka Ex-Q

Outstanding Song

Kanjiva by Stephen K. Mamhere

aka Enzo Ishall

People's Choice Award Winner:

Mai Patai

Outstanding Promoter

Unplugged Zimbabwe

Arts Personality of the Year

Mokoomba