Zimbabwe: Hail the NAMA 2019 Winners!

It was a night to remember at the National Arts Merit Awards at the Harare International Conference Centre when artistes were awarded in various categories for their outstanding works.
The music category, which usually attracts a lot of attention and feedback, had surprise winners this year.
In a category that involved all artistes, gospel singer Mai Patai made a mark when she was voted the best in the People's Choice category.
It is a good year for Mai Patai, who also became the first woman to be to make it into the top three of Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50.
Winning another accolade means the lady had a great potential with her album titled "Punish the Devil". She has indeed punished the devil with great success.
Rising dancehall singer Enzo Ishall proved why he is called the man of the moment when "Kanjiva" was voted the best song of the year.
Janet Manyowa continues to push the envelope in the gospel category. After many accolades in previous awards ceremonies, this time she bagged the Outstanding Female Musician of the Year while the Outstanding Male Musician Award went to "Nzenza" hitmaker Ex-Q.
In a year that appeared barren for many outstanding musicians, "Dzamutsana" from Jah Prayzah was voted the Video of the Year and credit went to its producer Vusa Hlatshayo aka Blaqs.
Below is the full list of winners:
SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet - Likhwa Ncube
- aka Likhwa okaNcube
Outstanding Comedian - Spoken Word
Learnmore Mwanyenyeka - aka Long John
LITERARY ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Book
Gather the Children by Batsirai Chigama [Ntombekhaya Poetry]
Outstanding Children's Book
The City Girl by Elisha July and Tendai K. Rudanda [Pass-Point Publishers]
Outstanding Fiction
Mazai Emheni by Daniel Mutendi [DanTs Media Publishing]
THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Teddy Mangawa in Ukama
Outstanding Actress
Qeqeshiwe M'thembo in The Hostel
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Ukama by Savanna Trust
Outstanding Director
Lloyd Nyikadzino for Zandezi
DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Vein N. Alfazema in Black Sheep
Outstanding Male Dancer
Martin Chabuka in 100% Afro
Outstanding Dance Group
Real Flex Dance Group directed by Martin Chabuka
Outstanding Choreographer
Macintosh Jerahuni & Chaleen Chimara - Iwe Neni Tinebasa
VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
The Demolition by John Kotze
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work
Zvirimudombo by Shelton Mubayi
Outstanding Mix Media Work
The Watchman and the Fence by Greg Shaw
Outstanding Exhibition
The Grotesque by Allan Sibanda and Talent Kabadza
FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Eddie Sandifolo as Clive in Bhachi
Special Mention
Admire Kuzhangaira - in Death and Other Complications
Outstanding Actress
Tendaishe Chitima as Anesu in Cook-Off
Outstanding Music Video
Dzamutsana produced by Vusa Hlatshayo aka Blaqs
Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)
Kuchina The Genesis directed by Blessing Gatsi
Special Mention
Gaza directed by Ben Mahaka
Outstanding Screen Production - Short Film
Bhachi directed by Shupai Kamunyaru
Outstanding Screen Production - Full-Length Film
Cook-Off directed by Thomas Brickhill
MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist - Print
Fred Zindi - The Standard
Outstanding Journalist - Television
Patience Nyagato from ZBC TV
Outstanding Journalist - Radio
Babongile Sikhonjwa, aka uMrifiti - Sky Metro FM
Outstanding Online Media
Capitalk
MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding Female Musician
Janet Manyowa
Outstanding Male Musician
Enoch Munhenga aka Ex-Q
Outstanding Album
Tseu Tseu by Enock Munhenga
aka Ex-Q
Outstanding Song
Kanjiva by Stephen K. Mamhere
aka Enzo Ishall
People's Choice Award Winner:
Mai Patai
Outstanding Promoter
Unplugged Zimbabwe
Arts Personality of the Year
Mokoomba