Zimbabwe: Jay Prayzah Heads to New York, to Rub Shoulders With Africa's Best

Zimbabwean contemporary musician, Mukudzei Mukombe, whose stage name is Jah Prayzah, is set to perform at a music festival in the US alongside Africa's music giants.

Mukombe is currently riding the crest of a wave after realizing a video for his song Chikomo that has captured the imagination of music lover especially his use of voluptuous women at a time when most artists the world over prefer slender models.

The mouth watering concert, dubbed One Africa Music Fest scheduled for the 10th of August will be held in New York City.

Mukombe will be the only Zimbabwean musician included t the music extravaganza aimed at celebrating authentic African music.

The Mudhara Vachauya hitmaker confirmed this on his social media pages gushing in one of his posts:

"New York see you soon."

Jah Prayzah will rub shoulders with some of Africa's emerging music talents and hottest names on the continent including Nigeria's rapper, Banky W will host the spectacular annual concert.

Grammy award winning hip hop crooner, Wyclef Jean, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platinum, Burna Boy are billed to be part of the show-stopping line up.

With nine albums to his name, Jah Prayzah has bagged over fifteen prestigious awards in honour of his impressive musical work.

Chikomo the plug track from his latest offering Chitubu has attracted nearly 300 000 views on YouTube inside the first week.

The video was directed by Vusa 'Blaqs' Hlatswayo and seen as meant to rival Winky D's MuGarden that has hit a million views thus far.