Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology executive director Eckhart Mueller and his deputy, Helmo Helwig, were gunned down at Arandis this morning.

According to staff on the scene, the two directors arrived at the head office at 06h00. As soon as they got out their vehicle, a suspect shot them dead before fleeing the scene.

The police cordoned off the entrance of Nimt where they were killed and are investigating.

All students were sent home.

"This is such a tragedy," a crying employee said.