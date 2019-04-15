Nigeria: My Family Mobile Schools Rugby League Introduces Players' Monitoring Platform

The organisers of the 2019 My Family Mobile Primary/Secondary Schools Rugby League have introduced a special electronic device to monitor the activities of players on the field during games.

According to the organisers of the competition tagged 'All Schools Elite Development Rugby League,' which is sponsored by My Family Mobile and managed by Legal Services, each of the participating schools has received newly designed jerseys based on its mascot names, while every child in the competition has been issued an electronic identity card.

According to the technical director of the league, Seyi Opanubi, this year, which marks the official launch of new mascot names for the participating schools, would see primary and secondary school teams bearing names that are different from their schools.

In the format, Black Jedi will now be known as (Corona Gbagada), Green Knights (Chrisland Opebi), White Jedi (Corona Ikoyi), Spartans (Avi Cenna School) and Cavaliers is now identified as (Temple School).

He added that secondary school teams new mascot names are Red Jedi for (Corona Agbara), Barbarians (British International School), Black Knights (Chrisland Opebi), Spartans (Avi Cenna) and Cavaliers (Temple School).

Opanubi added that the decision to use this mascots names for the participating schools is to enable the organisers have clear view of the performance of every child and the commitment level of the schools in the rugby programme.

"Our goal is to churn out talents from the formative stage in rugby. In future, the children would be exposed to international competitions.

"The rugby league since inception has given parents the opportunity to watch their wards displays skills. It now gives them an insight that the game of rugby is interesting. We have been overwhelmed with the support the parents has been giving to their children to take part in the league," he said.

Meanwhile, the primary school league has commenced with the Black Jedis (Corona Gbagada) in the lead followed by the White Jedis (Corona Ikoyi) and in the third position is the Green Knights (Chrisland Opebi).

Opanubi disclosed that the secondary school league has two new teams this year league with two new trophies, including the First X Girls Only Rugby Team and First XV Senior Boys Contact Rugby Team.

The current leaders in the First X Mixed Tag League are Barbarians (British international School) followed by Spartans (Avi Cenna) and Cavaliers (Temple School).

The leader in the First X Girls Only League so far is Spartans (Avi Cenna) followed by Barbarians (BIS) and Third Cavaliers (Temple schools), while the leader in the First XV Senior Boys League so far on the league table is Barbarians (BIS) followed by (Avi Cenna) Spartans.

The organisers said the next primary school league games would hold from May 25 to June 8, while the secondary school league holds from May 11 to 18 at various designated venues.