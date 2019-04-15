Nigeria: Four Persons Beheaded in Lagos Cult Clash

No fewer than four persons were feared killed in the early hours of yesterday as rival cult gangs clashed in Sangotedo area of Ajah, Lagos State. Eyewitnesses, however, said about 10 persons were beheaded in the clash between suspected members of Eiye Confraternity and an unidentified rival cult.

The Guardian gathered that policemen deployed in the area had recovered four severed heads of victims of the clash. The fight took place on the main road of the area, leaving many heads scattered all over the road. Policemen are reportedly combing the bushes on the road between Ogombo community and Abraham Adesanya Estate for more victims.

An impeccable source, who pleaded for anonymity, told The Guardian that two suspects have been arrested by the Area 'J' command in connection with the bloody clash.

The source hinted that the two groups had been at loggerheads for supremacy for sometime now in Sangotedo area of Ajah. It was learnt that the suspected cultists freely used cutlasses to slice themselves.

"The police recovered the four dead bodies and deposited them at the public mortuary. Three cutlasses were recovered from the suspects. Security had been beefed up in the area with more patrol policemen deployed. The area is calm now," the source told The Guardian.

The spokesman for the police in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana, did not respond to messages sent to him for reaction on the matter as at press time yesterday.

It would be recalled that two persons were killed during a clash between hoodlums, also known as 'Area Boys', suspected to be rival cult members at Fadeyi area of Lagos last week Wednesday. A dispatch rider who was hit by a stray bullet was among the two who lost their lives in the brawl.

The fight started with sporadic shooting that left people scampering for their lives and the major Ikorodu road highway closed down for several hours.