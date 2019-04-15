Nigerian, Cameroonian Troops Kill 27 Boko Haram Suspects in Gun Battle

Photo: NigerianArmy/Twitter

Ammunition recovered from Boko Haram.

The Nigerian Army on Monday announced the imposition of a "permanent discomforting sleep" on 27 Boko Haram suspects in a joint raid with Cameroonian forces.

The raid on April 13 also led to the recovery of heavy arms, ammunition and combat machinery, a military spokesperson said in a statement early Monday.

The gun battle occurred in the villages of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam, on the northern flank of Nigeria and Cameroon.

It was part of an ongoing operation to clear Boko Haram remnants by the multinational joint forces, a military alliance formed by Nigeria and its northern neighbours against Boko Haram.

Recovered items included five gun trucks, several motorcycles, five AK-47 rifles, Galil automatic revolver, G3 rifle and general purpose machine gun.

Two anti-aircraft guns, four rocket-propelled gun tubes, PK machine gun, M21 rifle, Dane gun, five rocket propelled gun tube bombs were also recovered.

The suspected terrorists also lost one thousand rounds of ammunition, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Nissan gun truck to the troops, the official said.

Army spokesperson Sagir Musa said there was no casualty on the part of the Nigerian and Cameroonian forces during the raid.